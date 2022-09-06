Capital One Financial Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial increased their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Range Resources in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 31st. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now anticipates that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings per share of $1.52 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.25. The consensus estimate for Range Resources’ current full-year earnings is $5.29 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Range Resources’ Q4 2022 earnings at $2.15 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.04 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.87 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.97 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.07 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.67 EPS.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $959.91 million. Range Resources had a return on equity of 56.92% and a net margin of 16.40%. Range Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 181.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share.

Range Resources Stock Up 0.7 %

RRC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Range Resources from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Range Resources in a report on Thursday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Range Resources from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Mizuho lowered their target price on Range Resources from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Range Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $44.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Range Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.24.

Shares of NYSE RRC opened at $32.17 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a PE ratio of 16.58, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.52. Range Resources has a 52-week low of $16.52 and a 52-week high of $37.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33.

Range Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This is a boost from Range Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Dori Ginn sold 5,000 shares of Range Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.65, for a total transaction of $173,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 80,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,799,754.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Reginal Spiller sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total transaction of $50,304.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $335,936.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Dori Ginn sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.65, for a total value of $173,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 80,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,799,754.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Range Resources

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RRC. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Range Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $734,000. Arlington Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,091 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Range Resources by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 634,008 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $11,305,000 after buying an additional 34,001 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Range Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $255,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Range Resources by 223.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,093,208 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $108,642,000 after buying an additional 4,209,030 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

About Range Resources

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated 1,350 net producing wells and approximately 794,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

