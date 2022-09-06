Capital One Financial Brokers Lift Earnings Estimates for APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial boosted their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for APA in a report issued on Wednesday, August 31st. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.50 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.56. The consensus estimate for APA’s current full-year earnings is $9.72 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for APA’s Q4 2022 earnings at $3.48 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $10.28 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.79 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.06 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.40 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.73 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $12.98 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of APA from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of APA from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of APA from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of APA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of APA from $52.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, APA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:APA opened at $38.80 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $12.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 3.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. APA has a 12 month low of $18.52 and a 12 month high of $51.95.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.37. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. APA had a net margin of 32.57% and a return on equity of 622.55%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in APA by 375.2% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of APA in the second quarter worth $26,000. James Investment Research Inc. increased its stake in shares of APA by 205.7% in the second quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of APA by 117.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of APA in the second quarter worth $31,000. 83.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

