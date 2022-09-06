Capital One Financial Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE)

PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial raised their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for PDC Energy in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 31st. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now forecasts that the energy producer will post earnings per share of $4.40 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $3.97. The consensus estimate for PDC Energy’s current full-year earnings is $16.85 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for PDC Energy’s Q4 2022 earnings at $4.57 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $17.73 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $4.83 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $5.04 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $5.34 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $5.62 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $20.84 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $21.07 EPS.

Get PDC Energy alerts:

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $5.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.57 by $0.54. PDC Energy had a net margin of 44.67% and a return on equity of 47.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion.

PDC Energy Trading Up 2.5 %

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on PDCE. MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 price target on shares of PDC Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. TheStreet raised shares of PDC Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $87.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $105.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, PDC Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.75.

Shares of PDC Energy stock opened at $66.83 on Monday. PDC Energy has a 12-month low of $40.41 and a 12-month high of $89.22. The company has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.46.

PDC Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.08%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PDC Energy news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $434,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 282,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,494,354. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO R Scott Meyers sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.87, for a total value of $61,870.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 116,128 shares in the company, valued at $7,184,839.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $434,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 282,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,494,354. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,809,240. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of PDC Energy

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in PDC Energy during the first quarter valued at $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in PDC Energy by 68.7% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 437 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in PDC Energy by 129.5% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 443 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in PDC Energy during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in PDC Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 96.91% of the company’s stock.

PDC Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PDC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.