Caprice Resources Limited (ASX:CRS) Insider Adam Miethke Sells 500,000 Shares of Stock

Caprice Resources Limited (ASX:CRS – Get Rating) insider Adam Miethke sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of A$0.06 ($0.04), for a total value of A$31,500.00 ($22,027.97).
Caprice Resources Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 7.44 and a quick ratio of 7.03.
Caprice Resources Company Profile
