CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBCP) Shares Down 0.4%

CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBCP – Get Rating) was down 0.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $26.66 and last traded at $26.66. Approximately 10,300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 17,407 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.76.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.29.

CareCloud Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.2292 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.32%.

CareCloud Company Profile

CareCloud, Inc brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows, and make better business and care decisions. More than 40,000 providers across the United States count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs.

