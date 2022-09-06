Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.33.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Caribou Biosciences from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 29th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Caribou Biosciences from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their target price on Caribou Biosciences from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th.

Caribou Biosciences Price Performance

NASDAQ CRBU opened at $9.85 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.34. Caribou Biosciences has a one year low of $4.89 and a one year high of $32.65.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Caribou Biosciences

In other Caribou Biosciences news, insider Steven Kanner sold 43,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.22, for a total value of $485,242.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 302,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,389,101.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. International Biotechnology Trust PLC purchased a new position in shares of Caribou Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth $255,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Caribou Biosciences by 168.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,475 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Caribou Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caribou Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caribou Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $150,000. 64.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caribou Biosciences Company Profile

Caribou Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of genome-edited allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidates are CB-010, an allogeneic anti-CD19 CAR-T cell therapy that is in phase 1 clinical trial to treat relapsed or refractory B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and CB-011, an allogeneic anti-BCMA CAR-T cell therapy for the treatment of relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma.

