Carillonium finance (CAROM) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $38,893.42

Carillonium finance (CAROM) traded 6.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. One Carillonium finance coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Carillonium finance has a total market cap of $38,893.42 and $104,871.00 worth of Carillonium finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Carillonium finance has traded down 85.7% against the US dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005316 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001701 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002468 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.47 or 0.00879632 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00016258 BTC.
Carillonium finance Coin Profile
Carillonium finance’s official Twitter account is @carillonium.
Buying and Selling Carillonium finance
