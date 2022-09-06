Carmignac Gestion Acquires 100,433 Shares of TDCX Inc. (NYSE:TDCX)

Carmignac Gestion grew its holdings in shares of TDCX Inc. (NYSE:TDCX – Get Rating) by 334.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 130,433 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100,433 shares during the quarter. Carmignac Gestion’s holdings in TDCX were worth $1,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of TDCX in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,705,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of TDCX in the 4th quarter valued at about $24,646,000. Quaero Capital S.A. bought a new stake in shares of TDCX in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,350,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of TDCX in the 4th quarter valued at about $196,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of TDCX in the 4th quarter valued at about $23,372,000. 15.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HSBC decreased their price target on shares of TDCX from $17.50 to $16.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th.

TDCX Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of TDCX opened at $9.45 on Tuesday. TDCX Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.52 and a 52 week high of $30.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 6.30 and a current ratio of 6.30.

TDCX (NYSE:TDCX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. TDCX had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 22.08%.

TDCX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TDCX Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outsource contact center services for technology and other blue-chip companies in Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the Philippines, Japan, China, Spain, India, Colombia, South Korea, and Romania. It offers digital customer experience solutions, including after-sales service and customer support across various industry verticals, such as travel and hospitality, digital advertising and media, fast-moving consumer goods, technology, financial services, fintech, government and non-governmental organizations, gaming, e-commerce, and education.

