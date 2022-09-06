Carmignac Gestion Makes New Investment in Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS)

Carmignac Gestion acquired a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 182,799 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,306,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 143.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,579 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy during the 1st quarter worth $79,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy in the 4th quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Kosmos Energy in the first quarter valued at $139,000. 86.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on KOS. StockNews.com upgraded Kosmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Kosmos Energy from $10.40 to $11.60 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $8.30 to $8.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.87.

Kosmos Energy Stock Performance

Kosmos Energy stock opened at $6.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 17.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.81. Kosmos Energy Ltd. has a one year low of $2.21 and a one year high of $8.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.09. Kosmos Energy had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 58.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kosmos Energy

In related news, Director Roy A. Franklin sold 20,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total value of $147,197.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 52,009 shares in the company, valued at $369,263.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kosmos Energy Company Profile

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deep-water independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. The company's primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

