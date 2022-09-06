Carmignac Gestion Sells 230,051 Shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Carmignac Gestion lessened its stake in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) by 86.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 36,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 230,051 shares during the quarter. Carmignac Gestion’s holdings in NIO were worth $771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NIO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in NIO by 78.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 22,418 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of NIO by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after buying an additional 5,161 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in NIO in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in NIO by 1,413.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 329,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,443,000 after buying an additional 307,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in NIO by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 219,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,959,000 after buying an additional 3,340 shares during the last quarter. 31.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE NIO opened at $17.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.96 and a beta of 1.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Nio Inc – has a 1-year low of $11.67 and a 1-year high of $44.27.

NIO ( NYSE:NIO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.86 billion. NIO had a negative return on equity of 24.99% and a negative net margin of 19.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.48) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nio Inc – will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of NIO from $87.00 to $41.10 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Bank of America raised NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. Nomura decreased their price target on NIO from $51.50 to $25.80 in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Mizuho cut their price objective on NIO from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of NIO from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NIO presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.71.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

