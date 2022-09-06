Carmignac Gestion Trims Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Carmignac Gestion decreased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 27.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,899 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,662 shares during the quarter. Carmignac Gestion’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $2,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 444.2% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 78,589 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,237,000 after purchasing an additional 64,147 shares during the period. abrdn plc raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 185.5% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 115,591 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,532,000 after purchasing an additional 75,107 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 719.0% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 2,457 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 181.8% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 341 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Barings LLC raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 168.3% in the fourth quarter. Barings LLC now owns 880 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.04, for a total transaction of $1,517,505.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,671,760.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.04, for a total transaction of $1,517,505.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,671,760.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 79,412 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.30, for a total transaction of $17,176,815.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,607 shares in the company, valued at $11,811,494.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,787 shares of company stock worth $20,719,321 in the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of ISRG opened at $203.67 on Tuesday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $186.83 and a twelve month high of $369.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $218.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $242.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.82, a PEG ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.31.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.13. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 24.05% and a return on equity of 12.04%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $319.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $270.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $360.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $294.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $268.67.

About Intuitive Surgical

(Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Articles

