Carry Trading Down 3% This Week (CRE)

Carry (CRE) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. One Carry coin can currently be bought for $0.0044 or 0.00000023 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Carry has traded down 3% against the dollar. Carry has a total market capitalization of $38.72 million and approximately $23.82 million worth of Carry was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005282 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.42 or 0.00049878 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000204 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Witnet (WIT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Gamestarter (GAME) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00000433 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carry Profile

CRE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on April 4th, 2019. Carry’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,790,810,727 coins. The official website for Carry is carryprotocol.io. Carry’s official Twitter account is @carryprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Carry is medium.com/carryprotocol.

Carry Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads: “An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.” Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carry directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Carry should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Carry using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

