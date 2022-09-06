Casey’s General Stores (CASY) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, September 7th. Analysts expect Casey’s General Stores to post earnings of $3.11 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. On average, analysts expect Casey’s General Stores to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CASY opened at $213.24 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $203.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $199.00. Casey’s General Stores has a 52-week low of $170.82 and a 52-week high of $222.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.46 and a beta of 0.79.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CASY. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $228.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Monday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $259.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Casey’s General Stores currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $240.89.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Casey’s General Stores by 16.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,474,000 after buying an additional 1,736 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Casey’s General Stores by 13.5% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Casey’s General Stores by 3.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Casey’s General Stores by 9.8% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 21,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,311,000 after buying an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Casey’s General Stores by 1.9% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 15,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,977,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. 76.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages; tobacco and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

