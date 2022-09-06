Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOY) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $96.08

Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOY – Get Rating) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $96.08 and traded as high as $96.95. Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. shares last traded at $95.63, with a volume of 100 shares.

Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. Stock Up 0.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 3.22. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.34.

Get Casio Computer Co.Ltd. alerts:

Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $472.94 million for the quarter. Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. had a return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 6.22%.

Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. Company Profile

Casio Computer Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and sells consumer, system equipment, and other products in Asia, Europe, Japan, North America, and internationally. Its Consumer segment offers watches, clocks, electronic dictionaries, electronic calculators, label printers, electronic musical instruments, digital cameras, etc.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Casio Computer Co.Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casio Computer Co.Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.