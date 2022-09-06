CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CTT. Robert W. Baird cut CatchMark Timber Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on CatchMark Timber Trust to $11.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Raymond James upgraded CatchMark Timber Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut CatchMark Timber Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.90.

Get CatchMark Timber Trust alerts:

CatchMark Timber Trust Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of CatchMark Timber Trust stock opened at $10.50 on Friday. CatchMark Timber Trust has a 1 year low of $7.18 and a 1 year high of $12.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $517.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.36.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CatchMark Timber Trust

About CatchMark Timber Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in CatchMark Timber Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $272,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in CatchMark Timber Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $434,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in CatchMark Timber Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $283,000. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new stake in CatchMark Timber Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in CatchMark Timber Trust by 276.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 108,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,092,000 after buying an additional 79,785 shares during the period. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

CatchMark (NYSE: CTT) seeks to deliver consistent and growing per share cash flow from disciplined acquisitions and superior management of prime timberlands located in high demand U.S. mill markets. Concentrating on maximizing cash flows throughout business cycles, the company strategically harvests its high-quality timberlands to produce durable revenue growth and takes advantage of proximate mill markets, which provide a reliable outlet for merchantable inventory.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CatchMark Timber Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CatchMark Timber Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.