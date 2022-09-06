CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday.
A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CTT. Robert W. Baird cut CatchMark Timber Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on CatchMark Timber Trust to $11.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Raymond James upgraded CatchMark Timber Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut CatchMark Timber Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.90.
CatchMark Timber Trust Trading Down 2.6 %
Shares of CatchMark Timber Trust stock opened at $10.50 on Friday. CatchMark Timber Trust has a 1 year low of $7.18 and a 1 year high of $12.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $517.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.36.
About CatchMark Timber Trust
CatchMark (NYSE: CTT) seeks to deliver consistent and growing per share cash flow from disciplined acquisitions and superior management of prime timberlands located in high demand U.S. mill markets. Concentrating on maximizing cash flows throughout business cycles, the company strategically harvests its high-quality timberlands to produce durable revenue growth and takes advantage of proximate mill markets, which provide a reliable outlet for merchantable inventory.
