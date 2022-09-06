CateCoin Price Down 20% Over Last 7 Days (CATE)

CateCoin (CATE) traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. During the last week, CateCoin has traded down 20% against the U.S. dollar. One CateCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CateCoin has a total market cap of $26.88 million and $1.65 million worth of CateCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.58 or 0.00029921 BTC.

XRUN (XRUN) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002156 BTC.

Kyber Network Crystal Legacy (KNCL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00009167 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Bubblefong (BBF) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.03 or 0.00043069 BTC.

JUST (JST) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Render Token (RNDR) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002466 BTC.

Celer Network (CELR) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Stargate Finance (STG) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003726 BTC.

NEST Protocol (NEST) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000170 BTC.

About CateCoin

CateCoin (CRYPTO:CATE) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 25th, 2021. CateCoin’s total supply is 88,512,220,866,224 coins and its circulating supply is 32,637,761,699,941 coins. CateCoin’s official website is catecoin.club. CateCoin’s official Twitter account is @cateclub.

CateCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Catecoin is a cat-themed decentralized meme-based cryptocurrency that provides a platform to meme makers. It launched Catecoin with the intention to add real value to the meme world. Catecoin will allow meme creators to create and earn with their memes in a Decentralised way.Telegram”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CateCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CateCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CateCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

