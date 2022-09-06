Catex Token (CATT) Market Cap Hits $66,278.51

Catex Token (CATT) traded down 12.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. Catex Token has a market capitalization of $66,278.51 and approximately $19.00 worth of Catex Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Catex Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Catex Token has traded down 20% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Catex Token alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005232 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19,119.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004406 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005347 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005226 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002675 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.76 or 0.00134750 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00035695 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00023014 BTC.

Catex Token Profile

CATT is a coin. It was first traded on October 5th, 2018. Catex Token’s total supply is 1,262,219,478 coins and its circulating supply is 764,538,331 coins. Catex Token’s official Twitter account is @catexofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Catex Token is www.catex.io. The Reddit community for Catex Token is /r/Catex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Catex Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in China, Catex is a transaction mining exchange platform. It provides the users with the ability to trade (buy/sell) cryptocurrencies between them using the available market pairs. The platform offers a hybrid solution where it is possible to perform crypto transactions and mine the platform tokens (CATT) at the same time, which will be used to return the transaction fees to the users. The expected return value of the fees is 110%. At Catex, 80% of the platform profit will be distributed to users holding CATT daily, the more CATT holding, the more dividends will get. The Catex (CATT) token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) mineable Cryptocurrency on the trans-mining exchange, catex.io. As a CATT holder, the user becomes eligible to receive 80% of profits that are shared among CATT holders. The exchange performs weekly buybacks and burns of the circulating supply. CATT token holders also receive airdrops from newly listed projects. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Catex Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Catex Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Catex Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Catex Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Catex Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.