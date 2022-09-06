Catgirl Trading Down 5% Over Last Week (CATGIRL)

Catgirl (CATGIRL) traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 6th. Over the last seven days, Catgirl has traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar. One Catgirl coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Catgirl has a market cap of $17.38 million and $453,808.00 worth of Catgirl was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005360 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 49.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002480 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001698 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.36 or 0.00886225 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00016300 BTC.
Catgirl Profile
Catgirl’s official Twitter account is @catgirlcoin.
Catgirl Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Catgirl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Catgirl and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.