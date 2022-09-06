Ccore Trading 37.2% Lower Over Last Week (CCO)

Ccore (CCO) traded up 24.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 6th. Over the last seven days, Ccore has traded 37.2% lower against the US dollar. Ccore has a total market cap of $9,141.91 and $87.00 worth of Ccore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ccore coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0054 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ccore alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005358 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18,667.81 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005474 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004260 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005353 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002740 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.27 or 0.00135391 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.63 or 0.00035508 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00023572 BTC.

About Ccore

CCO is a coin. Ccore’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,699,999 coins. Ccore’s official Twitter account is @ccore_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ccore’s official website is ccore.io. The Reddit community for Ccore is https://reddit.com/r/ccore_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ccore

According to CryptoCompare, “Ccore is a decentralized crypto payment platform that allows the user to spend cryptocurrencies on several fiat-based online services and stores with no value loss on the exchange. Furthermore, the owners of online stores will not lose part of their profit due to the volatility of crypto rates. On the platform, the user can find three main services, Ccore exchange; Ccore Wallet and Ccore pay. CCO is an Ethereum-based token developed by Ccore platform, it can be used as a medium of exchange on platform and to pay for goods on online stores or services. There are commission discounts where users can save up to 50% using Ccore token. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ccore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ccore should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ccore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ccore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ccore and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.