Cellframe (CELL) Price Reaches $0.30

Cellframe (CELL) traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. In the last seven days, Cellframe has traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Cellframe coin can now be purchased for about $0.30 or 0.00001564 BTC on popular exchanges. Cellframe has a total market cap of $8.44 million and approximately $119,037.00 worth of Cellframe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00016159 BTC.

SIN COIN (SIN) traded down 48.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000302 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Raptoreum (RTM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000011 BTC.

888tron (888) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000216 BTC.

ETH Fan Token Ecosystem (EFT) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000211 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded up 42.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Energyfi (EFT) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Cellframe Coin Profile

Cellframe (CELL) uses the hashing algorithm. Cellframe’s total supply is 29,735,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,608,483 coins. Cellframe’s official Twitter account is @cellframenet.

Cellframe Coin Trading

