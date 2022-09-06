Celo Euro Trading Down 1.2% Over Last Week (CEUR)

Celo Euro (CEUR) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 6th. Over the last week, Celo Euro has traded down 1.2% against the US dollar. One Celo Euro coin can now be bought for approximately $0.98 or 0.00005135 BTC on exchanges. Celo Euro has a market capitalization of $33.27 million and $33,264.00 worth of Celo Euro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Get Celo Euro alerts:

About Celo Euro

Celo Euro (CRYPTO:CEUR) is a coin. Celo Euro’s total supply is 33,884,423 coins. Celo Euro’s official Twitter account is @CeloOrg. The Reddit community for Celo Euro is https://reddit.com/r/celo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Celo Euro Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “cEUR (Celo Euro) is a stable digital asset that algorithmically tracks the Euro. As with the Celo Dollar, the Celo Euro is supported by the Celo Reserve, a diversified portfolio of cryptocurrencies. Celo’s digital currency cUSD and cEUR are designed to provide people all over the world with a stable, secure, inexpensive, and easy way to transfer value and engage in financial activities that were previously inaccessible to them. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo Euro directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celo Euro should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Celo Euro using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

