Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Cemtrex Stock Up 9.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ CETX opened at $0.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.42. Cemtrex has a twelve month low of $0.26 and a twelve month high of $1.73.

Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.63 million during the quarter. Cemtrex had a negative return on equity of 55.21% and a negative net margin of 37.78%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cemtrex

About Cemtrex

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cemtrex stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cemtrex, Inc. ( NASDAQ:CETX Get Rating ) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 144,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.59% of Cemtrex at the end of the most recent quarter. 12.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cemtrex, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Advanced Technologies and Industrial Services segments. The Advanced Technologies segment provides Internet of Things products and smart devices under the SmartDesk name for mobile, web, virtual and augmented reality, wearables, and television markets; and security and video surveillance solutions, and virtual and augmented reality solutions for various commercial and industrial applications.

