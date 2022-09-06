Centrifuge (CFG) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $354,389.00

Centrifuge (CFG) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. One Centrifuge coin can currently be bought for about $0.33 or 0.00001744 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Centrifuge has traded 11.1% lower against the dollar. Centrifuge has a market capitalization of $104.65 million and $354,389.00 worth of Centrifuge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005293 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002520 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001711 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.38 or 0.00875396 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00016614 BTC.
Centrifuge Profile
Centrifuge’s total supply is 430,011,123 coins and its circulating supply is 317,624,602 coins. Centrifuge’s official Twitter account is @centrifuge.
Centrifuge Coin Trading
