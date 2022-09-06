Ceres Trading Down 13.5% Over Last Week (CERES)

Ceres (CERES) traded up 9.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. Ceres has a total market cap of $189,736.11 and approximately $11,404.00 worth of Ceres was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ceres has traded 13.5% lower against the US dollar. One Ceres coin can now be purchased for approximately $34.42 or 0.00182930 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005314 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 49.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002511 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001707 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.42 or 0.00879074 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00016556 BTC.
Ceres Coin Profile
Ceres’ total supply is 6,637 coins and its circulating supply is 5,512 coins. Ceres’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Ceres
