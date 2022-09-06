Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) Receives $26.57 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.57.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CERT shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Certara in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Certara from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Certara from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Certara from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Certara from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th.

Get Certara alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Stephen M. Mclean acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.32 per share, for a total transaction of $326,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,000 shares in the company, valued at $685,440. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Stephen M. Mclean acquired 20,000 shares of Certara stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.32 per share, with a total value of $326,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 42,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $685,440. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick F. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total transaction of $191,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,490 shares in the company, valued at $1,695,468.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,206,893 shares of company stock worth $107,896,900. 4.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Certara Trading Down 2.7 %

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EQT Fund Management S.a r.l. acquired a new position in Certara during the second quarter worth $771,679,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Certara by 5.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,813,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,797,000 after buying an additional 503,548 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Certara by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,540,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,491,000 after buying an additional 74,266 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Certara by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,540,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,466,000 after buying an additional 1,034,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its holdings in Certara by 0.5% during the second quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 4,528,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,179,000 after buying an additional 22,636 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CERT opened at $15.10 on Friday. Certara has a 12 month low of $15.04 and a 12 month high of $45.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of -251.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 3.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.50.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $82.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.46 million. Certara had a negative net margin of 3.14% and a positive return on equity of 4.26%. The business’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Certara will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Certara

(Get Rating)

Certara, Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software, technology, and services to transform drug discovery and development.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Certara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Certara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.