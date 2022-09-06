CertiK Reaches Market Cap of $64.36 Million (CTK)

CertiK (CTK) traded 12.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. In the last seven days, CertiK has traded down 10% against the US dollar. One CertiK coin can now be purchased for about $0.88 or 0.00002894 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CertiK has a total market cap of $64.36 million and approximately $14.06 million worth of CertiK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005293 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 49.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002490 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001712 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.42 or 0.00875578 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00016368 BTC.

About CertiK

CertiK’s genesis date was October 24th, 2020. CertiK’s total supply is 105,635,269 coins and its circulating supply is 73,154,319 coins. The official website for CertiK is www.certik.org. CertiK’s official message board is medium.com/certik. CertiK’s official Twitter account is @certikorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling CertiK

According to CryptoCompare, “The CertiK Foundation is a nonprofit, research-driven organization with a mission to give people the power to trust in the blockchain. By pushing forward the adoption of provably secure software, the Foundation hopes to raise the standards of security across space.CertiK Chain provides developers with the safeguards and flexibility to code with confidence, facilitating blockchain adoption for developers, and large enterprises alike. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CertiK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CertiK should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CertiK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

