Cetera Advisors LLC Has $263,000 Holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ)

Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,002 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,074,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,271,527,000 after buying an additional 385,272 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 547,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,418,000 after purchasing an additional 36,038 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 518,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,395,000 after purchasing an additional 31,641 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 5,598.2% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 288,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,027,000 after purchasing an additional 283,044 shares during the period. Finally, Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,570,000.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of IXJ opened at $78.13 on Tuesday. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.33 and a fifty-two week high of $91.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $82.14 and its 200-day moving average is $83.35.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF Profile

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

