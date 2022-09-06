Cetera Advisors LLC Invests $304,000 in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BR. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.1% in the first quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 3,319 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. boosted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.1% in the first quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 6,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 65.3% in the fourth quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC boosted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 10.0% in the first quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 931 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James upped their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

Broadridge Financial Solutions stock opened at $166.48 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.40 and a 12 month high of $185.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $151.29. The firm has a market cap of $19.53 billion, a PE ratio of 36.59 and a beta of 0.90.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 12th. The business services provider reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.03. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 42.29% and a net margin of 9.44%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.725 dividend. This represents a $2.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.26%.

In related news, Chairman Richard J. Daly sold 72,983 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.35, for a total value of $12,797,569.05. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 143,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,104,859.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, President Christopher John Perry sold 3,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.28, for a total transaction of $652,588.56. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 72,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,834,946.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard J. Daly sold 72,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.35, for a total transaction of $12,797,569.05. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 143,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,104,859.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 163,004 shares of company stock worth $28,916,462. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

