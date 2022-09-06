ChainCade (CHAINCADE) 24 Hour Volume Tops $52,597.00

ChainCade (CHAINCADE) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 6th. One ChainCade coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ChainCade has traded 11.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. ChainCade has a market cap of $700,560.16 and approximately $52,597.00 worth of ChainCade was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005026 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002507 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001688 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.42 or 0.00831402 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00015567 BTC.
About ChainCade
The Reddit community for ChainCade is https://reddit.com/r/ChainCade and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ChainCade’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
ChainCade Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for ChainCade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ChainCade and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.