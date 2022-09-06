Chainge (CHNG) One Day Volume Tops $589,680.00

Chainge (CHNG) traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 6th. One Chainge coin can now be bought for about $0.0394 or 0.00000199 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Chainge has a total market cap of $4.33 million and $589,680.00 worth of Chainge was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Chainge has traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005045 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002495 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001687 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.43 or 0.00837005 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00015576 BTC.
Chainge Profile
Chainge’s total supply is 570,761,920 coins and its circulating supply is 110,046,435 coins. Chainge’s official Twitter account is @FinanceChainge.
Chainge Coin Trading
