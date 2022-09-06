ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates lessened its holdings in shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) by 32.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 219,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107,863 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.11% of ChampionX worth $5,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ChampionX by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 75,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after acquiring an additional 6,562 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of ChampionX during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of ChampionX by 236.2% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,133 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ChampionX during the 4th quarter valued at about $949,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in ChampionX by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,074,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,132,000 after buying an additional 778,707 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.74% of the company’s stock.

ChampionX Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CHX opened at $21.64 on Tuesday. ChampionX Co. has a 1 year low of $16.64 and a 1 year high of $28.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 27.39 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.09.

ChampionX Dividend Announcement

ChampionX ( NASDAQ:CHX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. ChampionX had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 4.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. Analysts predict that ChampionX Co. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. ChampionX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of ChampionX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of ChampionX in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of ChampionX from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.60.

About ChampionX



ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company's Production Chemical Technologies segment offers onshore and offshore chemical solutions, such as corrosion inhibitors, scale inhibitors, emulsion breakers, and biocides to oil and natural gas production and midstream markets to manage and control corrosion, oil and water separation, flow assurance, sour gas treatment, and water-related issues.

