Chihuahua (HUAHUA) One Day Volume Tops $87,313.00

Chihuahua (HUAHUA) traded 7.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. One Chihuahua coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Chihuahua has traded down 16.8% against the US dollar. Chihuahua has a total market capitalization of $8.35 million and approximately $87,313.00 worth of Chihuahua was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005360 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002480 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001698 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.36 or 0.00886225 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00016300 BTC.
About Chihuahua
Chihuahua’s total supply is 103,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 93,549,862,103 coins. Chihuahua’s official Twitter account is @chihuahuamoney.
Buying and Selling Chihuahua
Receive News & Updates for Chihuahua Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chihuahua and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.