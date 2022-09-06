China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

China Yuchai International Price Performance

NYSE CYD opened at $8.36 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.29. China Yuchai International has a 52-week low of $8.11 and a 52-week high of $15.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Get China Yuchai International alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On China Yuchai International

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYD. Corton Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of China Yuchai International in the fourth quarter worth $310,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of China Yuchai International in the second quarter worth $119,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of China Yuchai International in the second quarter worth $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of China Yuchai International by 1,245.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,777 shares during the period. Finally, Arnhold LLC increased its position in shares of China Yuchai International by 3.1% in the second quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 245,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,168,000 after purchasing an additional 7,402 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.69% of the company’s stock.

About China Yuchai International

China Yuchai International Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, assembles, and sells diesel and natural gas engines for trucks, buses and passenger vehicles, marine, industrial, and agriculture applications in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Yuchai and HLGE.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for China Yuchai International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Yuchai International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.