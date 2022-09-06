Chintai Trading 3.6% Lower This Week (CHEX)

Chintai (CHEX) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. Chintai has a total market cap of $18.84 million and approximately $17,201.00 worth of Chintai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Chintai has traded 3.6% lower against the dollar. One Chintai coin can now be purchased for $0.0189 or 0.00000100 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005361 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002475 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001694 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $165.31 or 0.00886126 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00016362 BTC.
Chintai Profile
Chintai’s total supply is 998,842,584 coins. Chintai’s official Twitter account is @ChintaiEOS.
