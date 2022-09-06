Chintai Trading 3.6% Lower This Week (CHEX)

Chintai (CHEX) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. Chintai has a total market cap of $18.84 million and approximately $17,201.00 worth of Chintai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Chintai has traded 3.6% lower against the dollar. One Chintai coin can now be purchased for $0.0189 or 0.00000100 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chintai Profile

Chintai’s total supply is 998,842,584 coins. Chintai’s official Twitter account is @ChintaiEOS.

