Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Sold by Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 987 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 189 shares during the quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $1,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CMG. Core Alternative Capital grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 433.3% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 16 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 1,532 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,503.96, for a total value of $2,304,066.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 8,508 shares in the company, valued at $12,795,691.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 1,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,503.96, for a total value of $2,304,066.72. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 8,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,795,691.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Curtis E. Garner sold 1,000 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,382.47, for a total transaction of $1,382,470.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 16,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,654,535.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,719 shares of company stock worth $11,629,340. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CMG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,768.00 to $1,808.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,505.00 to $1,503.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,975.00 to $1,825.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,100.00 to $1,900.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,831.75.

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $1,616.52 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1,477.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,455.47. The firm has a market cap of $44.87 billion, a PE ratio of 60.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.30. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,196.28 and a 52-week high of $1,958.55.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $9.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.04 by $0.26. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 35.14% and a net margin of 9.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 32.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

