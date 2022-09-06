CI Investments Inc. Acquires New Stake in VMG Consumer Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VMGA)

CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in VMG Consumer Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VMGA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 29,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMGA. MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new stake in VMG Consumer Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $4,212,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in VMG Consumer Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $1,665,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in VMG Consumer Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $1,614,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in VMG Consumer Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $1,488,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in VMG Consumer Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $1,239,000. 70.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VMG Consumer Acquisition Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ VMGA opened at $9.93 on Tuesday. VMG Consumer Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.82 and a twelve month high of $10.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.94.

VMG Consumer Acquisition Company Profile

VMG Consumer Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on acquiring consumer and retail companies across a range of industry verticals, such as food and beverage, beauty and personal care, health and wellness, pet products and services, household products, and multi-unit retailers/services, as well as apparel, footwear, and accessories.

