CI Investments Inc. Acquires Shares of 31,681 MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX)

CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 31,681 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGNX. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in MacroGenics by 618.9% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,253,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,045,000 after buying an additional 1,079,273 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of MacroGenics by 42.6% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,260,161 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,226,000 after purchasing an additional 376,700 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of MacroGenics by 195.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 283,760 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,500,000 after purchasing an additional 187,724 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of MacroGenics by 222.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 118,433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,901,000 after purchasing an additional 81,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of MacroGenics by 641.0% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 79,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 68,425 shares during the last quarter.
Insider Buying and Selling at MacroGenics
In other news, CFO James Karrels purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.47 per share, for a total transaction of $98,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 191,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $473,686.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 7.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
MacroGenics Trading Up 3.2 %
MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.97) by $0.30. MacroGenics had a negative net margin of 326.76% and a negative return on equity of 102.68%. The company had revenue of $26.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.59 million. Equities analysts expect that MacroGenics, Inc. will post -2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research set a $6.00 price target on shares of MacroGenics in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut shares of MacroGenics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of MacroGenics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of MacroGenics to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of MacroGenics from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.11.
About MacroGenics
MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes antibody-based therapeutics to treat cancer in the United States. Its approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MacroGenics (MGNX)
- MarketBeat Podcast: Stock Market, Bad News is Good News
- Forget Bitcoin, Block’s Ecosystems are the Real Growth Drivers
- What Does an Inverted Yield Curve Mean For You?
- SPY vs. QQQ: Which ETF Wins in 2022?
- Could Snap Stock Rebound As Management Restructures?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for MacroGenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MacroGenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.