CI Investments Inc. Has $224,000 Position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

CI Investments Inc. lessened its holdings in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 512 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Graco were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GGG. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Graco by 2.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 483,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,719,000 after purchasing an additional 12,936 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Graco by 27.2% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 4,753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Graco during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $601,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in Graco by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Graco by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 86,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,176,000 after purchasing an additional 13,302 shares during the period. 86.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Graco Stock Performance

Shares of GGG opened at $63.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.13 and a 200 day moving average of $65.15. The company has a market capitalization of $10.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.78. Graco Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.48 and a 12 month high of $81.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Graco Announces Dividend

Graco ( NYSE:GGG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $548.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.49 million. Graco had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 21.38%. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Graco Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 18th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 15th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.07%.

Insider Transactions at Graco

In related news, EVP David M. Ahlers sold 44,949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.77, for a total value of $3,181,040.73. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,135 shares in the company, valued at $4,609,603.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Eric Etchart sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.20, for a total value of $403,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,110,281.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David M. Ahlers sold 44,949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.77, for a total transaction of $3,181,040.73. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,135 shares in the company, valued at $4,609,603.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,949 shares of company stock worth $3,936,081 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GGG. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Graco from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Graco from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on Graco to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.00.

Graco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

