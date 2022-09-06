CI Investments Inc. Has $307,000 Position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

CI Investments Inc. trimmed its stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 38.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 611 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 376 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in MSCI were worth $307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of MSCI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,914,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of MSCI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of MSCI by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of MSCI by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 115,496 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,753,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in shares of MSCI by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 16,869 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,333,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. 89.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MSCI news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.46, for a total value of $2,507,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,744,015.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:MSCI opened at $451.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $36.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.50 and a beta of 1.11. MSCI Inc. has a 12-month low of $376.41 and a 12-month high of $679.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $455.37 and its 200 day moving average is $459.54.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.07. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 151.89% and a net margin of 36.85%. The business had revenue of $551.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 11.33 earnings per share for the current year.

MSCI Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. This is a boost from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. MSCI’s payout ratio is currently 51.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on MSCI from $600.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on MSCI from $478.00 to $513.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on MSCI from $514.00 to $546.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays cut their target price on MSCI from $570.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on MSCI in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MSCI currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $517.25.

About MSCI

(Get Rating)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other – Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

See Also

