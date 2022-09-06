CI Investments Inc. Has $338,000 Stock Holdings in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

CI Investments Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,078 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in OGN. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 89,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,721,000 after acquiring an additional 12,397 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 780,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,903,000 after acquiring an additional 138,375 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Organon & Co. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $716,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Organon & Co. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,926,000. 76.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OGN opened at $28.50 on Tuesday. Organon & Co. has a 52-week low of $28.32 and a 52-week high of $39.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.20. The firm has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 0.55.

Organon & Co. ( NYSE:OGN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.09. Organon & Co. had a negative return on equity of 109.70% and a net margin of 17.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Research analysts predict that Organon & Co. will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.81%.

OGN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Organon & Co. from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Bank of America lowered Organon & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th.

Organon & Co, a health care company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

