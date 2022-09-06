CI Investments Inc. Has $347,000 Stock Position in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

CI Investments Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 189 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Group 1 Automotive were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in Group 1 Automotive by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 673,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares during the period. Lakewood Capital Management LP lifted its position in Group 1 Automotive by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP now owns 377,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,642,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Group 1 Automotive by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 333,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,824 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Group 1 Automotive by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 236,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,263,000 after purchasing an additional 31,212 shares during the period. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC lifted its position in Group 1 Automotive by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 175,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,420,000 after purchasing an additional 5,947 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Michael David Jones sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.49, for a total transaction of $181,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,354,288.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of GPI stock opened at $174.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 4.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $177.30 and a 200-day moving average of $177.83. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $145.72 and a one year high of $212.23.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $12.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.56 by $1.44. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 4.35%. Group 1 Automotive’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $10.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 44.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. This is a boost from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.01%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $160.00 to $142.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Group 1 Automotive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 30th.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It operates primarily in 17 states in the United States; and 35 towns in the United Kingdom.

