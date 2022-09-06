CI Investments Inc. Lowers Stake in Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE)

CI Investments Inc. reduced its position in shares of Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,641 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Cadence Bank were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Cadence Bank by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 23,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Cadence Bank by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 32,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after buying an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Cadence Bank by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Cadence Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Cadence Bank by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 16,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CADE. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Cadence Bank from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Cadence Bank from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cadence Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Cadence Bank from $28.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Cadence Bank to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cadence Bank currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.33.

Shares of NYSE CADE opened at $25.12 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.76. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Cadence Bank has a 1 year low of $22.04 and a 1 year high of $34.24.

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.02. Cadence Bank had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 11.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cadence Bank will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Cadence Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.46%.

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services in the United States. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

