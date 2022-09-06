CI Investments Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

CI Investments Inc. cut its stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) by 21.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,105 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in FOX were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in shares of FOX in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of FOX in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of FOX by 287.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of FOX by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of FOX in the 4th quarter worth about $88,000. 56.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
FOX Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ FOXA opened at $33.74 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.39. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $18.53 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.87. Fox Co. has a 52-week low of $31.33 and a 52-week high of $44.95.
FOX Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This is an increase from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.24. FOX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.70%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of FOX from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of FOX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of FOX to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Moffett Nathanson reduced their price objective on shares of FOX to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of FOX from $49.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.90.
About FOX
Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on FOX (FOXA)
- MarketBeat Podcast: Stock Market, Bad News is Good News
- Forget Bitcoin, Block’s Ecosystems are the Real Growth Drivers
- What Does an Inverted Yield Curve Mean For You?
- SPY vs. QQQ: Which ETF Wins in 2022?
- Could Snap Stock Rebound As Management Restructures?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOXA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.