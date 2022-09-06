CI Investments Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

CI Investments Inc. cut its stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) by 21.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,105 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in FOX were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in shares of FOX in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of FOX in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of FOX by 287.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of FOX by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of FOX in the 4th quarter worth about $88,000. 56.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get FOX alerts:

FOX Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FOXA opened at $33.74 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.39. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $18.53 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.87. Fox Co. has a 52-week low of $31.33 and a 52-week high of $44.95.

FOX Increases Dividend

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOXA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. FOX had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fox Co. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This is an increase from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.24. FOX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of FOX from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of FOX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of FOX to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Moffett Nathanson reduced their price objective on shares of FOX to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of FOX from $49.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.90.

About FOX

(Get Rating)

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOXA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.