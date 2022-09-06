CI Investments Inc. Sells 157 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

CI Investments Inc. decreased its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,205 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 157 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Boeing by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,786,905 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $6,198,021,000 after purchasing an additional 136,818 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in shares of Boeing by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,367,929 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,691,231,000 after buying an additional 2,210,908 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,616,520 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,729,452,000 after buying an additional 207,904 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Boeing by 165.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,377,572 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,015,817,000 after acquiring an additional 2,725,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Boeing by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,636,168 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $732,033,000 after acquiring an additional 552,493 shares in the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BA shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Boeing from $214.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Boeing from $188.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Bank of America raised their target price on Boeing from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Boeing from $193.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of Boeing from $193.00 to $192.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $219.56.

Boeing Stock Performance

Boeing stock opened at $151.82 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.68. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $113.02 and a 1 year high of $233.94. The company has a market capitalization of $90.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.96 and a beta of 1.35.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

