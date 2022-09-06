CI Investments Inc. Sells 1,674 Shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

CI Investments Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,674 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Leggett & Platt by 35.9% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. First City Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Leggett & Platt by 1.2% during the first quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in Leggett & Platt by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 16,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Leggett & Platt by 0.4% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 120,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,201,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 5.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Leggett & Platt Stock Performance

LEG stock opened at $37.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.36. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $33.19 and a fifty-two week high of $48.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 1.30.

Leggett & Platt Dividend Announcement

Leggett & Platt ( NYSE:LEG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.70. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 23.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. Leggett & Platt’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Karl G. Glassman sold 26,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.53, for a total value of $1,070,032.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 852,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,570,063.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LEG. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Leggett & Platt from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Leggett & Platt from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Leggett & Platt presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.00.

About Leggett & Platt

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for mattress foundations, adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to produce innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

