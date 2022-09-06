CI Investments Inc. Sells 20,700 Shares of AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX)

CI Investments Inc. cut its stake in shares of AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Rating) by 80.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,700 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in AMC Networks were worth $199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 86,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,963,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in AMC Networks in the 1st quarter worth $253,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of AMC Networks by 134.6% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 49,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after acquiring an additional 28,319 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of AMC Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $992,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 20.1% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 9,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595 shares during the last quarter. 66.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AMCX. Cowen cut their target price on AMC Networks to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on AMC Networks from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Moffett Nathanson dropped their price target on AMC Networks to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of AMC Networks from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “market underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of AMC Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.38.

AMCX opened at $25.32 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. AMC Networks Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.28 and a 52 week high of $51.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.73 and a 200-day moving average of $34.76.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.08. AMC Networks had a return on equity of 36.11% and a net margin of 10.29%. The business had revenue of $738.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $777.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that AMC Networks Inc. will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Domestic Operations, and International and Other.

