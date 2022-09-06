CI Investments Inc. Sells 2,642 Shares of Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG)

CI Investments Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Rating) by 33.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,225 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,642 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Encore Capital Group were worth $328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ECPG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,145 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 5,002 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,144 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 2,498 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Encore Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,697,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,780,986 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $110,613,000 after acquiring an additional 10,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group by 103.9% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 13,604 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $845,000 after acquiring an additional 6,933 shares during the last quarter.

Get Encore Capital Group alerts:

Encore Capital Group Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ECPG opened at $53.47 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. Encore Capital Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.89 and a 12 month high of $72.73. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analyst Ratings Changes

In related news, Director Laura Olle sold 889 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.42, for a total value of $51,046.38. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,605,578.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Encore Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th.

Encore Capital Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Encore Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encore Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.