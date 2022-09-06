CI Investments Inc. Sells 42,030 Shares of Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC)

CI Investments Inc. reduced its position in shares of Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC – Get Rating) by 62.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,370 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 42,030 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Tutor Perini were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Tutor Perini by 111.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 31,141 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 16,427 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Tutor Perini by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 96,849 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 23,162 shares during the period. American Trust purchased a new stake in Tutor Perini in the fourth quarter worth $374,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tutor Perini in the first quarter worth $414,000. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Tutor Perini by 4.6% in the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 65,871 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888 shares during the period. 66.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tutor Perini alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Tutor Perini from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Tutor Perini to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

Tutor Perini Stock Performance

Tutor Perini Announces Dividend

Shares of Tutor Perini stock opened at $6.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. Tutor Perini Co. has a 12 month low of $6.61 and a 12 month high of $15.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.38.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th were paid a dividend of $0.2969 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 17.91%.

About Tutor Perini

(Get Rating)

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment engages in the public works construction and the replacement and reconstruction of infrastructure, construction and rehabilitation of highways, bridges, tunnels, mass-transit systems, military defense facilities, and water management and wastewater treatment facilities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tutor Perini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tutor Perini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.