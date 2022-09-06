CI Investments Inc. Sells 499 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

CI Investments Inc. cut its stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 21.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 499 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Dover were worth $288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of Dover in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dover during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Dover during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in Dover during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Dover by 41.1% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. 83.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dover Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE DOV opened at $127.97 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.32. The firm has a market cap of $18.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.39. Dover Co. has a 1 year low of $116.66 and a 1 year high of $184.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Dover Increases Dividend

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Dover had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 26.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.06 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.505 per share. This is a positive change from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DOV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Dover to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Dover from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Dover from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Dover from $135.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.17.

About Dover

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

