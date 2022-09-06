CI Investments Inc. Sells 653 Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

CI Investments Inc. trimmed its position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) by 21.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 653 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 59.5% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raymond James in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Raymond James in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Raymond James in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Raymond James by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. 76.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Raymond James alerts:

Raymond James Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RJF opened at $103.50 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $98.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.20. Raymond James has a 12-month low of $84.86 and a 12-month high of $117.37. The firm has a market cap of $22.34 billion, a PE ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Raymond James Announces Dividend

Raymond James ( NYSE:RJF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.12). Raymond James had a return on equity of 17.94% and a net margin of 13.58%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Raymond James will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Raymond James’s payout ratio is presently 19.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Raymond James from $138.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Raymond James from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.00.

About Raymond James

(Get Rating)

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RJF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.